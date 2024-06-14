Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.74.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ZS stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average is $204.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 64.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.