Clarity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

