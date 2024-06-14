Velas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $837,439.68 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and $837,439.68 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00047863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,600,796,102 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

