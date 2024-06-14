R. H. Seale Sells 598 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

