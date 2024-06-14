R. H. Seale Sells 598 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Q2 Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
