Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 3.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $282.00 and last traded at $282.35. Approximately 111,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 526,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.99.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,701,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,021 shares of company stock worth $36,389,547. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,206,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

