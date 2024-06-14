Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 1,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

