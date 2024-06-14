Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Down 2.9%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.26. 5,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 63,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

