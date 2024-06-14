Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 2.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.43. 44,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 386,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,101.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

