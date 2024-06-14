Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 7.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 69,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 821,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Angi

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at $428,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 76.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 61.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,653 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Angi by 30.0% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.