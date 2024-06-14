BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 172,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,378,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

