TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $135.81. 138,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 761,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -421.76 and a beta of 1.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $393,976.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $393,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

