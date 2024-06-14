LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 264,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

LendingTree Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

