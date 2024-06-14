SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 2,829,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,298,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 35.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SunPower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SunPower by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

