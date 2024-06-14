Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 122,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 493,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Appian Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.