Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 257,354 shares.The stock last traded at $69.47 and had previously closed at $68.41.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
