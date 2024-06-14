BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 353,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 782,610 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BRCC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRCC

BRC Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.