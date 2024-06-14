ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 89,110 shares.The stock last traded at $147.93 and had previously closed at $146.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICF International

ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ICF International by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.