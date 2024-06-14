Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 337,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 594,457 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

