ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,710,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 733,001 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,552,303. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,552,303. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $70,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $108,700 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

