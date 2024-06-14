Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,118,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 7,261,833 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $51.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

