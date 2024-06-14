Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,902,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 8,580,655 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $33.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Affirm Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 7.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

