Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 50,048 shares.The stock last traded at $33.93 and had previously closed at $33.59.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

