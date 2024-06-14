70,637 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

