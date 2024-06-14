Clarity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

