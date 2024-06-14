Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 759,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 391% compared to the average volume of 154,772 call options.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $172.94 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.06. The stock has a market cap of $896.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

