Clarity Asset Management Inc. Invests $417,000 in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF comprises about 0.3% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

