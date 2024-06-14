Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

