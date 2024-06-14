Clarity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 269,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,121,000. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up 12.0% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 507.5% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

