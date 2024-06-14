Wealthquest Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

