Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $213.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

