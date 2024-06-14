Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 200,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 55,665 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 13,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

