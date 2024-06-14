Wealthquest Corp Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS BJAN opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $272.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

