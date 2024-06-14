Wealthquest Corp Sells 269 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

