Wealthquest Corp Sells 2,670 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $75.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

