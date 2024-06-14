Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $70,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $237.55 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.