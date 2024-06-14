Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $73.38 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boeing were worth $73,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $180.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

