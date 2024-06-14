O Dell Group LLC Sells 497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Dell Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

