Laurie Z. Tolson Sells 604 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $14,580.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,277.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -80.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

