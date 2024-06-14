Paul Saltzman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,177 shares in the company, valued at $348,573.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $512.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EGBN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.