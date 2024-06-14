Insider Buying: Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider Purchases 750,569 Shares of Stock

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider John Wood purchased 750,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,764.23 ($12,426.64).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent.com.au alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Wood bought 48,661 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,216.53 ($805.65).

On Friday, May 17th, John Wood bought 29,733 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$743.33 ($492.27).

On Thursday, March 28th, John Wood purchased 1,000,000 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($29,139.07).

Rent.com.au Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Rent.com.au Company Profile

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent.com.au Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent.com.au and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.