Mark Waller Buys 2,000,000 Shares of One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) Stock

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Waller bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).
One Click Group Stock Performance
About One Click Group
One Click Group Limited provides online taxation preparation software in Australia. It offers One Click Life, a platform that manages individual finance through mobile phones; and One Click Verify, an all-in-one identity verification platform for businesses to digitally identity their customers as part of an onboarding or transaction process.
