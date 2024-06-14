Joshua Maxwell Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$21,450.00.

Joshua Maxwell Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,500 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$6,225.00.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.11 on Friday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.16.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

