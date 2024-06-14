Joshua Maxwell Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$21,450.00.
Joshua Maxwell Kane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,500 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$6,225.00.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.11 on Friday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.