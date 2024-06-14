Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.12

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.1 %

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 728.72 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £267.22 million, a PE ratio of 4,282.35, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 642.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540 ($6.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.45).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

