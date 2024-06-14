Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.12

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.1 %
Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 728.72 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £267.22 million, a PE ratio of 4,282.35, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 642.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540 ($6.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.45).
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
