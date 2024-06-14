Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

GHI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

