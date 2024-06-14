VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Declares GBX 1.89 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON VSL opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) on Friday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 74.19 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 180.07, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market capitalization of £120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.21.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

