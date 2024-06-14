Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.00 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

