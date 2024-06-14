Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 8,594 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

USB stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

