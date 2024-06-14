Castings P.L.C. (CGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.19 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Castings’s previous dividend of $4.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Castings Stock Up 6.9 %

CGS stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.43 and a beta of 0.55. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 428 ($5.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

