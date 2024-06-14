Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $113.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

