Foresight Solar (FSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 89.29 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.23. Foresight Solar has a one year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,480.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Foresight Solar

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.01 ($12,765.83). In related news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 11,523 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.01 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Alex Ohlsson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($110,785.69). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

